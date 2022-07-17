A Red Oak male lost his life in a drowning accident on the Arkansas River near Taft in Muskogee County.
According to the report filed by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Randy Cox, Glenn Newburn, 73, of Red Oak was found deceased at 8:45 a.m. Friday on the Arkansas River approximately 200 yards east of 124th Street in Taft, which is just west of Muskogee, and approximately 2.5 miles north of Old Taft Road and 7.5 miles west of U.S. 69.
Cox's report said Newburn was walking along with bank of the Arkansas River with another subject. Newburn was in calf-deep water and stepped off a sand bar in approximately 3.5 feet of moving water, went under and never resurfaced.
According to Newburn's report, Newburn was recovered at 10:35 a.m. Saturday approximately one-half of a mile east of where he went under the water and never resurfaced.
Cox's report said Newburn was not wearing a floatation device.

