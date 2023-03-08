breaking
Red Oak man loses life in accident near Talihina
- By David Seeley
A Red Oak man lost his life in a single-vehicle accident early Wednesday morning near Talihina.
According to the report filed by LeFlore County Detachment of Troop D Trooper Fernando Cardenas, Cody Brown, 36, was driving his 2001 GMC Yukon when, at approximately 4:17 a.m. Wednesday he failed to negotiate a curve on U.S. 271/Oklahoma State Highway 1 about 4.5 miles east of Talihina. The accident caused Brown's vehicle to depart the roadway to the right and strike a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the LeFlore County Emergency Medical Services (EMS).
