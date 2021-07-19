A Red Oak resident succumbed to his injuries suffered in a single-vehicle accident early Monday morning north of Tahlequah.
According to the report filed by Cherokee/Adair County Detachment of Troop C Trooper Kane Wyatt, Billy Tidwell, 75, of Red Oak succumbed to his injuries at 9:17 a.m. Monday at St. John's Hospital in Tulsa.
According to Wyatt's report, Tidwell was driving a 2015 Nissan Versa when at approximately 12:32 a.m. Monday while driving southbound on 543rd Road, Tidwell's vehicle failed to negotiate a curve to the left, departed the roadway to the right and hit a group of trees. Tidwell was pinned for an unknown amount of time.
Wyatt's report said the condition of Tidwell as well as the cause of the collision are still under investigation.
Tidwell was transported by Cherokee Nation Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to Northeastern Health Systems in Tahlequah, where then he was flown to St. John's Hopsital, Tulsa, by Air Evac. Hem was admitted in critical condition with head and arm injuries.
According to Wyatt's report, Tidwell's vehicle had seat belts, but they were not worn. The vehicle's airbags deployed.
Wyatt was assisted at the scene by the Cherokee Nation EMS, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department and the Oaks Fire Department.