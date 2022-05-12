OKLAHOMA CITY — After being nominated by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, Keith Reed was confirmed as the Commissioner of Health for the state of Oklahoma by the Senate on Thursday. Reed has been with the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) for nearly 20 years, serving in various positions throughout the agency.
Reed has been served as OSDH’s interim Commissioner of Health for seven months prior to Thursday’s confirmation.
“It is a true honor to be selected as the Commissioner of Health,” Reed said. “I thank Gov. Stitt for nominating me, the Health and Human Services Committee and the full Senate for their trust in me. I am proud to serve Oklahoma and work alongside dedicated professionals as we work to improve the health of friends and neighbors across the state.”
Reed is a life-long Oklahoman, born and raised in Monroe and graduated from Poteau High School. He often draws on his upbringing in a smaller Oklahoma community when considering the needs of Oklahomans, far and wide, and the responsibility OSDH has to provide services to meet those needs.
“This is an important day for Oklahomans, especially all those employees who serve at the Oklahoma State Department of Health,” said Kevin Corbett, Secretary of Health and Mental Health. “I have had the pleasure of watching the agency go through a positive transformation with Keith at the helm, and I have no doubt his 20 years of experience in public health has prepared him to continue that great work as the new Commissioner of Health.”
Reed has his Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from Northeastern State University and possesses a Master of Public Health Degree (MPH) from the University of Oklahoma. Further, he is Certified in Public Health through the National Board of Public Health Examiners.
In addition to his public health career, Reed is a colonel in the Oklahoma Air National Guard, serving multiple tours in support of Operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom. He is currently assigned as Commander, 137th Special Operations Medical Group, Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma City.