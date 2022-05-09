OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt nominated Keith Reed as the Commissioner of Health for the state of Oklahoma. Reed has been with the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) for 20 years, serving in various positions throughout the agency.
Reed has been serving as OSDH’s interim Commissioner of Health since Oct. 22.
Reed was born and raised in Monroe and graduated from Poteau High School.
Before Reed is officially named as the Commissioner of Health, the senate must confirm his appointment.