I’m asking for prayers for the family of Kenneth Sherrill who passed away recently. He was a vital part of the McAlester community for many years. His family owned McAlester Union Livestock, and he was a longtime pillar of the livestock industry. He also was a former Eastern Oklahoma State College regent.
• • •
Prayers also for the Donald West family. Their family perished in a house fire last week in McAlester. Their extended family and friends are in our prayers.
• • •
On a lighter note, I was honored to visit the Gowen Community Center this week for a fundraising event. It is impressive that they take their own creative initiatives to consistently raise money for the center. They provided an excellent meal at the fundraiser with locally-caught fish. I was happy to be part of the event!
• • •
I had an interim study Tuesday, focusing on Indian Nation Turnpike ramp access issues at Blanco, Indianola and Highway 31 exits. I had people from the Choctaw Nation, Pushmataha County, Indianola, McAlester, Blanco, Pittsburg County and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority speak at the study. My hope is for our residents, businesses and visitors to get better access to this turnpike to make their travels easier and reduce the number of accidents from the increase in traffic in our area.
• • •
As always, thanks for allowing me to serve. Never hesitate to contact my office if we can be of assistance. I can be reached at Jim.Grego@okhouse.gov or (405) 557-7381.
• • •
