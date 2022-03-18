DALLAS FRAZIER
Spiro native and a three-time Grammy nominee Dallas Frazier died on Jan. 14 in Nashville, Tenn., at the age of 82.
Photo Submitted by John Redwine III
Spiro native and a three-time Grammy nominee Dallas Frazier died on Jan. 14 at the age of 82.
According to an article in The New York Times, the popular song writer suffered two strokes since August, passing away at a rehabilitation facility near Nashville, Tenn.
Over a period of three decades, he wrote a string of hits for numerous recording artist, including "Elvira," sung by The Oak Ridge Boys. He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1976.
Frazier was born Oct. 27, 1939, in Spiro. His parents, William Floyd Frazier and Eva Marie Laughlin Frazier, were itinerant laborers who moved the family to Bakersfield, Calif., to work in the cotton fields there.  Young Dallas was just age 2½ at the time.
Frazier has several cousins and distant relatives living in Spiro and Poteau.

Tags

Recommended for you