featured
Remembering Spiro's Grammy-nominated writer, who passed in January
- By John Redwine II Special to PDN
-
-
- Comments
Spiro native and a three-time Grammy nominee Dallas Frazier died on Jan. 14 at the age of 82.
According to an article in The New York Times, the popular song writer suffered two strokes since August, passing away at a rehabilitation facility near Nashville, Tenn.
Over a period of three decades, he wrote a string of hits for numerous recording artist, including "Elvira," sung by The Oak Ridge Boys. He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1976.
Frazier was born Oct. 27, 1939, in Spiro. His parents, William Floyd Frazier and Eva Marie Laughlin Frazier, were itinerant laborers who moved the family to Bakersfield, Calif., to work in the cotton fields there. Young Dallas was just age 2½ at the time.
Frazier has several cousins and distant relatives living in Spiro and Poteau.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Some people just haven't learned when to let go of the rope
- Busy week of floor work
- Remembering Spiro's Grammy-nominated writer, who passed in January
- ASC's Oklahoma Baptist Collegiate Ministries basketball champs recognized
- My favorite week is Spring Break Week
- Active COVID cases drop in county, but three more deaths in Bokoshe
- Review: ‘Deep Water’ neither thriller nor erotic, sinks hard
- New this week: ‘Deep Water,’ Charli XCX and ‘WeCrashed’
Popular Content
Articles
- 2021-22 Area basketball season records
- Pocola holds on defensively to beat Howe for forst state title since 2008
- Haddox Completes FINRA Series Exams
- Looking at Pocola, Howe girls' state basketball semifinal matchups
- LeFlore County tournament final rematch: Howe, Pocola girls to meet in state final
- District Attorney announces his retirement
- Poteau City Council to remember president, who passed Tuesday
- LeFlore County fugitive caught in McAlester
- Myers strikes out five as Vikings win Game 1 vs. Redlands
- Howe girls, Pocola teams stamp tickets to state tourney, more basketball playoffs
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.