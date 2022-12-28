RETIRING COMMISSIONERS
LeFlore County District 1 Commissioner Derwin Gist, left, and District 3 Commissioner and Board Chairman Craig Olive conduct a LeFlore County Commissioners meeting June 27 at the LeFlore County Court House. Both commissioners will be retiring this week, being replaced by Vallard Campbell III and Jamie Oliver, respectively, when next Tuesday morning’s meeting convenes.
PDN photo by David Seeley
 
LeFlore County District 3 Commissioner and Board Chairman Craig Olive and District 1 Commissioner Derwin Gist are seeing their tenures end this week.
Olive got to conduct his final meeting Tuesday morning.

