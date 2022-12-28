LeFlore County District 3 Commissioner and Board Chairman Craig Olive and District 1 Commissioner Derwin Gist are seeing their tenures end this week.
Olive got to conduct his final meeting Tuesday morning.
"I appreciate everybody who led me along the way and helped me," Olive said at the end of Tuesday morning's meeting. "I can't emphasize how much I appreciated it. I appreciate the sheriff (Rodney Derryberry) — you've done a tremendous job. (District 1 County Commissioners) Derwin (Gist) isn't here. I appreciate (District 2 County Commissioner) Cody (Covey) — I appreciate both of them. I especially appreciate the ones who have guided us along the way."
Gist could not attend Tuesday's meeting due to illness, but is still appreciative of all the support he has had during his 12-year tenure as District 1 County Commissioner.
"All my people and road foremen have been supportive, and they have worked their butts off to get this where it's at," Gist said. "I really appreciate them. With the other two commissioners, we've all worked together. We've just tried to make it a better county instead of just one district or two districts or three (districts). We've just tried to work together, and we work together on the county government, and like I said, it's in good shape.
Both retiring commissioners are glad for the things they were able to accomplish during their respective tenure on the board.
"I tried to do everything for the county," said Olive, who saw his four-year tenure as county commissioner end as well as his quarter-of-a-century tenure as a county employee end. "It's not been for me. It's been for the county, the county people and the county workers. We tried to work our best with everybody to make everything work smoothly at the court house. It doesn't just take one or two people. It takes everybody, and I'm not going to take credit for anything — but we have tried to lead in a way where we include everybody and tried to lift the county up. We tried to repair all the things that needed to be repaired. We've done our best to improve the county. I appreciate everybody."
"When I started out, there was nothing there (for District 1) — not one penny," Gist said. "The other two commissioners helped me get back on my feet. We just went from there. I cut the workforce in half. I need more people, but I couldn't afford to have any more. We've all just worked together. We have blacktopped about 11 to 12 miles of roads up here while I've been in office. We've chipped and sealed numerous miles of road. My wife and the good Lord have pushed me to get where I'm at right now. My wife and children have been real supportive of me. If it wasn't for them, I might have thrown my hands in the air because it was tough, but we came through this deal. I believe the next (District 1) commissioner (Vallard Campbell III, who will be sworn in to begin his tenure at the start of next Tuesday morning's meeting) will be in good shape. He will not be broke. He's in good shape. I feel he can take his deal and go on with it."
There almost was a disappointment for Olive, who will be succeeded by Jamie Oliver when next Tuesday morning's meeting convenes, but thanks to Santa Claus, that disappointment went away.
"One disappointment I thought I was going to have was we weren't going to get the chiller for the court house," Olive said. "It came in last week, right at the last minute. It was a sigh of relief. We thought the air conditioning was going to go out all year. Everything has done great. The jail is doing better. We have great law enforcement. I think we have a great county."
On the other hand, Gist had hoped to get more roads repaired.
"I would have liked to have been able to blacktop all the roads, and not just chip and seal, but you're looking at $150,000 to $170,000 a mile to blacktop," Gist said. "We just didn't have the money. As far as everything else, the county government is in better shape than it's ever been in."
While both retiring county commissioners enjoyed their work, they both knew it was time to move on.
"I've enjoyed it," Olive said. "It's time to move on.
"It's been an experience. I've enjoyed it at times, and there's other times when you don't when people don't understand what's going on — they just keep hammering on you. You just have to keep your mouth shut, overlook it and go home.
I felt that it was time for me to move on and let somebody else take over," Gist said. "I love my job, but it's time for me to step down. My wife and kids all thought it was time for me to get out. I'm ready to retire, go watch my grandkids play ball. I've missed all their stuff. I have two (grandkids) in Norman, and we miss a lot of their games. We're just going to load up and go!"
"It's been an honor to work with you all," LeFlore County Clerk and Board Secretary Kelli Ford said at the end of Tuesday morning's meeting.