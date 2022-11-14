JEFF SMITH
LeFlore County District Attorney Jeff Smith speaks to members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization’s weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin.
PDN photo by David Seeley
LeFlore County District Attorney Jeff Smith shared the things he is proud of during his 16-year tenure on the job, which will end at the end of the year, to members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization's weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin.
"It's been my privilege to be your district attorney for the last 16 years," said Smith, himself a former Poteau Kiwanis Club member. "There's certain things I'm proud of. I'm proud that I'm the longest serving D.A. since statehood in this county. I'm proud that we have appeared to avoid major controversies in that time. In this job, the first thing you always here when you're in the court house is the bad things. If you're doing a bad job, people will tell you. So, if you hear nothing, you're in good shape — and if you hear, 'You're doing a good job,' that's even better."

