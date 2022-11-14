LeFlore County District Attorney Jeff Smith shared the things he is proud of during his 16-year tenure on the job, which will end at the end of the year, to members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization's weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin.
"It's been my privilege to be your district attorney for the last 16 years," said Smith, himself a former Poteau Kiwanis Club member. "There's certain things I'm proud of. I'm proud that I'm the longest serving D.A. since statehood in this county. I'm proud that we have appeared to avoid major controversies in that time. In this job, the first thing you always here when you're in the court house is the bad things. If you're doing a bad job, people will tell you. So, if you hear nothing, you're in good shape — and if you hear, 'You're doing a good job,' that's even better."
Smith told the Poteau Kiwanians why he chose this year to retire.
"For those of you who have retired, you know why (you retired when you did)," he said. "You knew it was (time to retire) when the time came. You knew when that time came, it was time to retire — and I did."
In some way, soon-to-be new LeFlore County District Attorney Kevin Merritt also gave him a little nudge.
"Kevin said, 'Boss, when you're ready to go, I'm ready to step up,'" Smith said. "That was what I was needing to hear because my motivation for another term would have been the people that work for me. Quite honestly, folks — that's not the right reason to stay in the job. Most of my time as district attorney, the legislature has not been generous with us on financials. We've got the most infusion of cash this year than we've had in about 10 years. I think I've left Kevin in good shape. I'm leaving him with good people."
There are two cases which Smith is extremely proud of being able to see come to a closure for everyone involved.
"There are two cases that stand out in my time as district attorney," he said. "Both were cold cases — one had to do with Joe Neff and one had to do with Jody Wilson — she was the one found up on the Runestone (Heavener Runestone Park). I'm most proud that we stayed the course on both of those cases and ended up getting justice for both of those families. For Joe's family, it was five years down the road. For Jody's family, it was about that same amount of time. Those homicides happened about a week of each other in 2009. I'm proud of that because we got the families some closure. In my time as district attorney, we've tried to, to the best we could with what we had to work with."
Smith will be the first one to tell you that it wasn't a one-man job.
"I don't do the job myself," he said. "I have a bunch of good people and a bunch of true believers that care about serving the people in this district. That want to make it better. They're about doing the service. People will tell me I'm a politician — I tell them, 'I'm a servant.' That's what I do. It's been a privilege of a lifetime to serve you all."
There are two major duties the LeFlore County District Attorney has.
"The district attorney's office prosecutes criminal violations and they advise the county officers," said Smith, who is currently serving as the Oklahoma District Attorneys Association president and served 15 years as the district attorney and counsel representative on the Oklahoma Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board — which reviews domestic violence fatalities in a multi-disciplinary way to figure out if there are ways to short-circuit the next domestic violence fatality. "That's the two things the D.A. does. That's what we're there for."
Smith said the biggest cases he and his staff have dealt with most deal with property and drug crimes, which he said sort of go hand in hand.
"People steal," he said. "Property crimes and drug crimes go hand in hand. That's what happens around here. People go by and steal your stuff, then sell them for dope. I've been a prosecutor for 26 years. That has always been the case. The war on drugs is a hard fight. We're doing the best we can to clean this stuff up. We're at the crossroads — I-35 and I-40 — in Oklahoma. We have a pipeline that comes in from Mexico. It's not a fight we're going to easily get out of, but it's a war you're going to have to continue to wage."
The McGirt ruling did cause some headache's for Smith and his staff as well.
"Two years down the road, it's gotten a lot easier," he said. "With all due respect to the tribes, but when you take what we've been doing in this county for 100-plus years on July 8, and on July 9 you change things. There was no grace period. There was no lead-in. Nobody was ready for that. The Choctaw Nation wasn't ready for it. We (District Attorney's office) certainly wasn't ready for it. The citizens weren't ready for it. For the 24 years I've been prosecuting, people come to the D.A.'s office with their problems, and they expected the District Attorney's office to help them — then walk in the next day and say to them, 'We can't help you. The defendant is Tribal, or the victim is Tribal.' Thank goodness under the Castro-Huerta decision, we can now prosecute Native Americans. I like that because the Native American who had his car stolen or his shed broken into, was not getting served because the Feds either couldn't or wouldn't take those cases on. They didn't have the authority to, or, quite frankly, the desire. As charges were filed, they couldn't prosecute non-Natives because of the status of the law. Another thing I'm proud of is we said we can hold our breath and hope that the Supreme Court changes their mind or get with the federal government and the Tribes, and say, 'What is the best way to get the cases that need to be prosecuted in your court?' Some of my brother and sister D.A.s want to fight them about this. Our governor (Kevin Stitt) wants to fight about McGirt. I don't have time to fight about this. I have people I've been elected to represent. I said this to (Stitt), 'I don't care who gets the bad guy. I just care they get the bad guy.' That's all I care about. I care about the bad guy, the guy who victimizes the people I've been sworn to represent, gets gotten. If it's the Tribes who get him, terrific — I'll help. If it's the federal government that get them, terrific — I'll help. I don't need to let the light shine on me. I just want to make sure the people in my district are being taken care of."