DR. DON SJOBERG RETIRING
Retiring Poteau Public Schools Superintendent and Poteau Kiwanis Club member Dr. Don Sjoberg speaks to his fellow Kiwanians during their weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin about what he was proud of accomplishing during his 11-year tenure, which will officially end on Friday as he will be succeeded by former Whitesboro and Arkoma public schools superintendent Dr. John Turner as interim superintendent on Monday.     
PDN photo by Tom Firme
Poteau Public Schools Superintendent and fellow Poteau Kiwanis Club member Dr. Don Sjoberg addressed his fellow Kiwanians during their weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin, highlighting some of his accomplishments and points of pride from his 11-year tenure, which will end Friday before newly-hired Interim Superintendent Dr. John Turner will begin Monday morning.
“The only reason these things are being brought up is because there are people on staff who get the job done,” Sjoberg said. “It is not just because of me.”

Tags

Recommended for you