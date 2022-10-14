JIM GREGO

Fall Festival time at Robber’s Cave State Park is this weekend. Who knew such a simple idea to bring people to the park could have grown to what it is today.

On a sad note, Roy Vieux, one of the original committee members who worked to bring in a car show, passed away recently and will be missed this year. I had the chance to visit with Roy last year, and he, too, could not believe how this car show and festival had progressed. I encourage everyone to come out this weekend as there is something for everyone, and the best part is “no admission or parking fees.”

