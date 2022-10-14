Fall Festival time at Robber’s Cave State Park is this weekend. Who knew such a simple idea to bring people to the park could have grown to what it is today.
On a sad note, Roy Vieux, one of the original committee members who worked to bring in a car show, passed away recently and will be missed this year. I had the chance to visit with Roy last year, and he, too, could not believe how this car show and festival had progressed. I encourage everyone to come out this weekend as there is something for everyone, and the best part is “no admission or parking fees.”
I want to congratulate Shelley Zumwalt on being named executive director of tourism for the State of Oklahoma. She brings a wealth of experience to a troubled agency. Shelley’s work at the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission during one of the agency's most trying times, proves she’s a problem solver. I’m looking forward to working with her as she attempts to right this ship.
I attended the Talihina Chamber of Commerce's first-ever Hall of Fame induction banquet last weekend. Three outstanding individuals who have made an impact with their service were in this inaugural class. Ray Henson, longtime superintendent of Talihina Public Schools, along with Gary Batton, principal chief of the Choctaw Nation, and Jeff Medders, who serves as president and chief executive officer of the Cowboy Channel, were inducted. This class proves it doesn’t matter who you are or where you are from, you can still achieve greatness in this great country of ours.
Finally, our state and local economies seem to be hitting on all cylinders. In the most recent report, the state treasurer shows gross receipts to the treasury for the past 12 months topped a landmark high of $17 billion. Twelve-month gross receipts through September are $17.03 billion, up by $2.51 billion — or 17.3 percent — from the prior 12 months.
The economic picture for the month of September is equally strong. September collections of $1.59 billion are up by $210.2 million, or 15.2 percent, from September 2021.
Unemployment remains low, economic indicators are strong, and virtually every core sector of the economy as measured by gross receipts shows growth, Treasurer Randy McDaniel said.
