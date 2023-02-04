breaking
Robert S. Kerr Airport matters on Poteau City Council agenda Monday night
Two key items dealing with Robert S. Kerr Airport are on the agenda for the Poteau City Council when it has its February meeting at approximately 5:40 p.m. Monday at Poteau City Hall.
The City Council will look to approve two consultant agreements with Lochner, Incorporated for the airport — one is for an environmental assessment project and the other is for a project to rehabilitate one of the runways.
