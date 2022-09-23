ROCK ISLAND — Two Rock Island citizens, Charlene Dunn the late Guy Taylor, will be honored for their lifetime of service and dedication to the town in a ceremony that will begin at 10 this morning at the Rock Island Town Hall, located at 12349 Oklahoma State Highway 120.
Dunn still resides in Rock Island and is very self-sufficient and still involved in many organization. She is a member of the Rock Island Community Free Will Baptist Church, Choctaw Seniors, Oklahoma Home and Community Education (OHCE) through the LeFlore County Oklahoma State University Extension Office, UTC Club and a 70-year member of the Cameron Mosholatubbee No. 170 Order of the Eastern Star.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Rock Island citizens to be honored Saturday
- Review: Is ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ worth all the drama?
- HDP's 16th annual Wheels-N-Deals Car Show slated Saturday; Poteau Chamber of Commerce's BBQ Smackdown Saturday at City Hall
- Atoka takes down the Bearcats
- Baseball districts: Wister, Red Oak, BV win two in Day 1; LeFlore, Bokoshe, Howe, Cameron win one
- Softball playoffs: Heavener wins bi-district; LeFlore, Red Oak, Wister, Cameron, Keota win districts
- Pocola wins two, Poteau wins one at NSU Festival
- Poteau School Board approves policy updates
Popular Content
Articles
- Poteau, Panama, Keota earn Week 3 wins
- Celebration of Life for late chiropractor set Friday afternoon
- Man shot during altercation at dispensary
- Pocola, outright District 2A-6 champion, blanks Howe for 30th straight home win; roundup with district standings
- Pocola blanks Panama, Poteau, Heavener sweep district foes; roundup plus district standings
- OPCA shares importance of traditional values with Kiwanis Club
- Talihina female loses life in accident in Lequire (UPDATE)
- Honobia Bigfoot Festival and Conference Speakers Tell Search Tactics
- Pocola wins four games on final day for sixth straight LCT Fast-Pitch title
- Spiro female injured in Friday morning accident on SH 31
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.