ROCK ISLAND — Two Rock Island citizens, Charlene Dunn the late Guy Taylor, will be honored for their lifetime of service and dedication to the town in a ceremony that will begin at 10 this morning at the Rock Island Town Hall, located at 12349 Oklahoma State Highway 120.
Dunn still resides in Rock Island and is very self-sufficient and still involved in many organization. She is a member of the Rock Island Community Free Will Baptist Church, Choctaw Seniors, Oklahoma Home and Community Education (OHCE) through the LeFlore County Oklahoma State University Extension Office, UTC Club and a 70-year member of the Cameron Mosholatubbee No. 170 Order of the Eastern Star.

