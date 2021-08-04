ROTARY CLUB DONATES FOOD TO WOMEN'S CRISIS SHELTER

Poteau Rotary Club members, from left, Laura Taylor, Ron Hall and D’Leisa Graves bring the leftovers from the meal from last week’s meeting, which take place at noon Wednesdays at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center, to LeFlore County Women’s Crisis Shelter Manager Jeannie Thompson, second from left. For several years, the Rotary Club will take its weekly meeting meal leftovers to the residents and staff of the Women’s Crisis Shelter as one of the local civic organization’s projects.

PDN photo by David Seeley

After each weekly meeting of the Poteau Rotary Club on Wednesday afternoons at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center, there is usually quite a bit of leftover food that was not eaten. The local civic organization makes sure it doesn’t stay uneaten for long.

Each Wednesday afternoon, members of the Rotary Club will take the leftovers to the LeFlore County Women’s Crisis Shelter to share with the victims/residents and staff.

"We’ve been doing it for years — at least 10 years, if not longer,” said D’Leisa Graves, whose term as organization president ended at the end of June. “I’m not exactly sure what started it, but we just have so much food left over after our meetings that we looked for an organization that could benefit from our leftovers. This has worked out really well. We’re glad to do it.”

Tags

Recommended for you