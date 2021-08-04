After each weekly meeting of the Poteau Rotary Club on Wednesday afternoons at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center, there is usually quite a bit of leftover food that was not eaten. The local civic organization makes sure it doesn’t stay uneaten for long.
Each Wednesday afternoon, members of the Rotary Club will take the leftovers to the LeFlore County Women’s Crisis Shelter to share with the victims/residents and staff.
"We’ve been doing it for years — at least 10 years, if not longer,” said D’Leisa Graves, whose term as organization president ended at the end of June. “I’m not exactly sure what started it, but we just have so much food left over after our meetings that we looked for an organization that could benefit from our leftovers. This has worked out really well. We’re glad to do it.”