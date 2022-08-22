breaking
Run-off election Tuesday for county, state, U.S. offices, seats
- David Seeley
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday for LeFlore County patrons to cast votes in several primary run-off elections for county, state and United States Congressional offices and seats.
In LeFlore County, District 1 voters will decide between Vallard Campbell III and Jessie Wilsie who will be their next County Commissioner, replacing Derwin Gist, who will step down at the end of the year.
District 3 voters will cast their votes for their new County Commissioner Republican candidate, either Jamie Oliver or Bucky Pugh, for the general election Nov. 8 to go up against the lone Democratic candidate Aaron Queen.
In a countywide primary run-off election, voters will choose between LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Dennis Yochum and Deana Morrison for the new LeFlore County Assessor, who will take office after the first of the new year.
For Republican voters, there are numerous state offices with a run-off election today. For state treasurer, voters will choose between Clark Jolley and Todd Russ, April Grace and Ryan Walters for State Superintendent of Public Instruction (Education), Sean Roberts and Leslie Kathryn Osborn for Labor Commissioner and Todd Thomsen and Kim David for Corporation Commissioner.
From a Republican standpoint for United States Congressional seats, voters will choose between Markwayne Mullin and T.W. Shannon for the U.S. Senate seat that will be vacated when Sen. Jim Inhofe retires at the end of his term.
The seat which became vacated when Mullin jumped into the race to become Inhofe's successor will look to be filled between Josh Brecheen and Avery Frix.
There will be one Democratic run-off election for those voters to cast their ballots as they will look to choose its candidate, either Madison Horn or Jason Bollinger, to face off against Sen. James Lankford in the Nov. 8 general election for the current U.S. Congressional seat occupied currently by Lankford.
For voters who live in the county but are in the Keota Public School district, they will look to approve a bond issue worth $520,000 that will be used to help fund constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings, acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment and acquiring and improving school sites.
