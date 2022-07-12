breaking
Russell: 'Officers did their jobs' in arrest of assailant at Casey's General Store
- David Seeley
It was not a normal night for the Poteau Police Department on Friday night.
The Poteau P.D. responded to an incident that happened not only on North Broadway Avenue near Casey's General Store, but also inside the establishment, which already has had a video go viral.
The end result was the arrest of Justin Dale Titus, 29, who was arrested on public intoxication, destruction of city property and resisting arrest. On a second affidavit, there were four counts of battery on police officers and depositing body fluid.
Poteau P.D. Assistant Chief Greg Russell described the situation as it unfolded.
At 7:27 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the area around Casey's General Store and Domino's Pizza. A female caller called in and said there was a male subject who walked out into traffic on North Broadway Avenue, causing traffic to stop. According to the reports, when the driver honked their automobile horns, he came around and hit one of the windows on their vehicle, which pulled off into the Casey's General Store parking lot so the driver could call Poteau P.D. and to check to see for a crack in their window.
Titus has been inside store yelling at customers and staff. The female attending officer finds Titus just after being nose to nose with a customer in the doorway. Titus turned and walked away, then was turning around and approaching the same customer when the female officer stepped in between them. He threw a full bottle of pop underhanded — which is evident in the video — and it just missed the female officer's head and went past the customer, which makes the officer go latch on to Titus. In the video, it shows Titus reaching out and trying to strike the customer in the doorway, so the female officer responded with a strike.
"If you watch the video, there are some things you can see, but you may not catch them if you're not looking hard for them," Russell said. " This guy was beyond passive resistant and active resistant. He had gone to physically assaultive. She delivered a strike because he had attempted to become physically assaultive. That's within training and policy. That is not problematic. I know it doesn't look pretty, but he tried to hit that customer — and she is trying to take him under control. I would see why some people would have a concern. I firmly believe on us doing the job properly. If this was improper, I would be the first one to say so — and put the consequences on him. It's not pretty to look at, but, everything I'm seeing, the officers did their jobs. They did what they were supposed to and what was necessary. It was within statute and policy. The officers acted in a manner that was 'by the book.' I'll stand by it."
As the incident continued, the outside responding officer who was talking to the individual/reporting party who called Poteau P.D. came rushing into the store. After Titus tried to lunge at the second officer, he also grabbed a hold of Titus. The officers take Titus outside to the parking lot, where two more responding officers were waiting to assist. The four officers then tried to take Titus to the ground, which Russell insists also is current training procedure.
"Taking people to the ground is how we're trained," he said. "When you look to our training, it's more ground based. That's where we're going to try to do our work. We're trained to work off the ground instead of being up (on our feet) and dancing around. People wonder why it took four officers. You would not believe how hard and difficult it is when someone is under the influence of enough substances and motivated enough to take someone into custody. Part of the numbers is to where you're trying to minimize any type of injury. From what I heard, there were about three strikes that came in (after he was taken to the ground). While he wasn't completely face down and in control, he managed to hit an officer in the face. All four officers involved were assaulted at various times. You'll see one officer clearly shows where he in the torso area delivers four knee strikes. That is an academy-taught and approved technique, and the purpose behind it is to disrupt the system where they start focusing on that and was applicable in this circumstance and you can free the arms."
In one of the probable cause affidavits, Titus is asked by one of the officers if he was under the influence of anything, to which he replied, "Alcohol stupid, and some meth (methamphetamine)."
Then, Titus is stood up. As he was trying to be placed inside the police sport utility vehicle (SUV), he head-butts the vehicle behind the cargo window in the SUV and breaks it out, causing lacerations on Titus' head. Titus continued to fight, trying to get blood on the officers, as they try to place him in the vehicle. After departure for the LeFlore County Detention Center (LCDC), Titus continued his active state by trying to head-butt the partition. Russell said that Titus threatened the female officer transporting him with rape "if he gets his hands on her." Once at LCDC, Titus head-butted one of the officers who was trying to help him out of the SUV and into the facility, and gets blood on him.
"It's against Oklahoma statute to deposit (body) fluids like blood or a mixture of spit and blood," Russell said. "They ended up having to put a spit hood on him to prevent that. He was still kicking as they were waiting for (LeFlore County) EMS (Emergency Medical Services) to come and check his head wounds that he inflicted upon himself."
However, the McGirt ruling has taken effect as Titus is a Tribal citizen, and Russell said some of the charges are not going to be tried by the Tribal Court.
"The other problem is he is Tribal, so McGirt is in effect," he said. "We already got the decline letter from the Tribal prosecutor on the assault charges on the officers (four counts of battery on police officers and depositing body fluid)." (OUT OF LCDC — "I'm sure it was a matter of a portion of the charges being declined by the Tribal prosecutor. I don't know if they set a bond or an OR (bonded out on his own recognizance) with a court date for him, but I'm not sure. It's a wait-and-see on the remaining charges (arrested on public intoxication, destruction of city property and resisting arrest to see what the Tribal Court elects to do."
However, the story does not end there. Russell said that a Poteau PD staff member heard from a LeFlore County Sheriff's Department deputy that they are almost positive Titus is out because a call similar in nature came from Sunset Corner earlier this week.
"Even though we have a Poteau address (for Titus), it's my understanding he's from around the Spiro area," he said. "(Monday) or (Tuesday), they got a call about someone being out in the roadway with unhinged behavior. The description matched this gentleman. Whether it's him or not, I don't know."
Amanda Littlefield, the Poteau Casey's General Store manager, could not speak about the incident because it is company policy does not allow any Casey's employee/management person to talk on record about anything that happens within one of its stores.
