During the March Lunch at the LeFlore County Museum at Hotel Lowrey on Tuesday, the LeFlore County Historical Society showed the plaque received for the Lowrey Building being named on the National Register of Historic Places. Sharing in the moment are, from left, Richard Johnson, Michelle Morgan, Geraldine Duncan, LeFlore County Historical Society Director David Deaton, Bonnie Prigmore, Pam Mullins and Susan Jenson.
PDN photo by Tom Firme

The Taste of LeFlore County will be Oct. 10 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the LeFlore County Museum at 303 Dewey Avenue in Poteau. Tickets are $20. For more information, contact David Deaton at 918-647-9330. Tickets can be purchased by calling in or visiting the museum or at the door on the day of the event.

This event supports the LeFlore County Museum and the preservation of history in the county. This is the museum's biggest fundraiser of the year, and Deaton encourages people to become a member of the museum.

