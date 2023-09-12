The Taste of LeFlore County will be Oct. 10 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the LeFlore County Museum at 303 Dewey Avenue in Poteau. Tickets are $20. For more information, contact David Deaton at 918-647-9330. Tickets can be purchased by calling in or visiting the museum or at the door on the day of the event.
This event supports the LeFlore County Museum and the preservation of history in the county. This is the museum's biggest fundraiser of the year, and Deaton encourages people to become a member of the museum.