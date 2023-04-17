breaking
San Bois CASA having BBQ sandwich basket fundraisers next week
San Bois CASA will be having a barbecue sandwich basket fundraiser throughout next week.
For $10, customers can get a basket with a homemade barbecue sandwich, chips, homemade dessert and bottled water.
For Latimer County residents, the pick-ups can be done from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 25 at the Latimer County Court House at 109 North Central Avenue.
For LeFlore County residents, the pick-ups can be done from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 26 at the San Bois CASA office at 219 Kerr Avenue in the Industrial Park.
Pre-orders will be taken up through Tuesday by e-mailing requests to sanboiscasa@hotmail.com or by text messaging to (918) 448-9702.
For orders of 10 or greater, delivery will be available.
