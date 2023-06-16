Ashlee Johnson, a special advocate for San Bois Court Appointed Special Advocates, issued her appeal for community members to volunteer as CASA advocates while speaking to the Poteau Kiwanis Club on Thursday. 

Johnson, who offers support and guidance to CASA volunteers and takes court dockets for cases, highlighted the shortage of CASA volunteers after describing their role in advocating for children. Some children went unserved because of insufficient volunteers last year.

Recommended for you