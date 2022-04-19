breaking
San Bois CASA to have barbecue fundraisers next week
The local San Bois Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) will have three days of fundraising barbecue dinners next week.
The meal, consisting of homemade barbecue sandwiches, chips, homemade dessert and water, can be purchased for $10. Pre-ordering will end at the end of business day Wednesday. Deliveries will be made for five or more individuals at the same place.
There will be three days and three different locations for the CASA fundraiser.
It will happen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the CASA office located in the KiBois Building located at 219 Kerr Avenue in Poteau. That will be followed by a day in Wilburton from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Latimer County Court House and from 11:30 to 1 p.m. Friday at the CASC offices in McAlester, located at 216 East Choctaw.
For additional information or to request pre-orders, call or text (918) 448-9702 or e-mail at sanboiscasa@hotmail.com.
