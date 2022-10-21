OIL BARREL
This barrel of oil is located outside the former Downtown Cafe. It appears to be leaking and City officicals have notified the peoperty owner that it needs to be removed and the area be cleaned.
Submitted Photo
The Heavener Utilities Authority (HUA) approved a new contract with Vanhook Sanitation to haul off the city’s garbage and discussed the condition of downtown later on in the Council meeting Thursday night.
The HUA had sought bids for the city’s sanitation services, but only received one bid by Vanhook Sanitation, which would increase the rate from his cost of $11.50 to $15.50. The HUA adds a fee of $1.25 on all the trash bills for handling the billing.

