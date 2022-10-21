Sanitation issues, batty problems in City of Heavener-owned properties addressed at HUA meeting
- Craig Hall The Heavener Ledger
-
-
- Comments
The Heavener Utilities Authority (HUA) approved a new contract with Vanhook Sanitation to haul off the city’s garbage and discussed the condition of downtown later on in the Council meeting Thursday night.
The HUA had sought bids for the city’s sanitation services, but only received one bid by Vanhook Sanitation, which would increase the rate from his cost of $11.50 to $15.50. The HUA adds a fee of $1.25 on all the trash bills for handling the billing.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Pirates regain tie atop district with big home win; Wolves earn first district win on homecoming night; more Week 8 football
- OSDH reports COVID cases dropped to 37 with 96 deaths reported
- Sanitation issues, batty problems in City of Heavener-owned properties addressed at HUA meeting
- Deadline is Monday to request absentee ballots for Nov. 8 election
- Second annual Spooktacular begins today, ends Halloween
- CASC presents men's, women's wrestling talent at Black vs. Blue Dual
- Heavener Utilities Authority, City Commission meetings slated tonight
- Review: A friendship ends in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’
Popular Content
Articles
- Three Georgia children lose lives in accident south of Big Cedar
- Parker's sophomore year production virtually unmatched
- Sample Ballots Available for the November 8, 2022 General Election
- Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Aggressively Targeting Criminal Activity within the State’s Medical Marijuana Program
- Five for Poteau on All-District 4A-8: Hackler makes Rookie of Year, Dill is Coach of Year
- Poteau's Goff, Wooten, Marcaurelle discuss matchup at Broken Bow for district lead
- Area football district standings through Week 7 with notes on scenarios
- Panama beats Pocola for fifth straight win; Pirates' district streak ends; More Week 7 football
- Needing crushing bounceback win, Poteau brings Sallisaw to town; Hall, Ramirez break down look ahead
- Tuesday morning meeting at Victor Landing address concerns about Wister WMA road closings
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.