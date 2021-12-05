Are you interested in having a special impact on the education of our children? If so, an Interest Forum is taking place beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Bert Corr Administrative Building o share specifics about the school board election process.
Information about the qualifications and requirements for election to the school board will be shared, and current board members will be available to answer questions about the real life decisions that must be made to ensure that all students get a quality education.
This forum is being sponsored jointly by Poteau Public Schools and representatives of the Oklahoma Education Association and the Association of Professional Oklahoma Educators.
Poteau Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Don Sjoberg will share specific practical information about the training requirements and will answer questions about the role of administrators and teachers will share their priorities for the future.
This forum will be the first in a series of forums that will take place candidates. The next forum will be Dec. 16 when candidates will be given opportunities to answer questions from the community.
The deadline to file for school board candidacy is Wednesday at the LeFlore County Election Board.