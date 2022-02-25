Since Ol' Man Winter was slow in moving out today (Friday) as his icy road conditions still lingered, many schools either took a snow day or went to virtual learning.
Carl Albert State College, Kiamichi Tech, Poteau, Arkoma, Cameron, Howe, Monroe, Pocola and Shady Point canceled classes and took a snow day for today (Friday).
Heavener, Hodgen, Whitesboro and Wister went to virtual learning today (Friday).
The schools who do only four-day weeks, Bokoshe, Fanshawe, Leflore, Talihina, Buffalo Valley and Red Oak, were already going to be out today (Friday), regardless of weather conditions.
Keota was going to be out today (Friday) for Parent-Teacher Conferences, but the weather conditions have made the school reschedule them for Thursday.
Smithville had scheduled today (Friday) as a non-school day.