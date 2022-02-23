Ol' Man Winter is once again playing havoc with local schools and businesses.
After Poteau Public Schools announced today (Wednesday) would be used as a snow day, all the other local schools followed suit in some fashion or another.
Carl Albert State College and Spiro Public Schools closed school for today (Wednesday), while Shady Point and Whitesboro schools will not only for today (Wednesday) but Thursday as well.
Kiamichi Tech announced high school students would go virtual today (Wednesday), while all adult classes were canceled.
Several other schools decided to go virtual.
Arkoma, Hodgen, Leflore, Pocola, Wister, Mccurtain and Smithville will be virtual at least for today (Wednesday), while Bokoshe, Fanshawe, Heavener, Howe, Monroe, Talihina, Buffalo Valley and Keota will go virtual both today (Wednesday) and Thursday.
Red Oak is doing virtual learning today (Wednesday) and will have a snow day Thursday.
Cameron will do virtual learning both today (Wednesday) and Thursday and have a snow day on Friday.
Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center announced on its Facebook page that all its clinics will be closed today (Wednesday), but EOMC's emergency room will be open.
The Choctaw Nation announced its Tribal offices in all areas will be closed except for McCurtain County.