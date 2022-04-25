OKLAHOMA CITY – Sean Miller, a senior at Heavener High School, paged for Rep. Rick West, R-Heavener, April 18-21, in the Oklahoma House of Representatives at the State Capitol.House pages run messages to legislators while they are in the chamber debating policy and voting on measures, and they help in their Capitol offices. Pages also participate in a mock session, in which they learn legislative procedure and how to write legislation.Sean is the son of Sabrina Dyer and Tim Miller. He plans to go to attend college at the University of Arkansas and to become a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist.
