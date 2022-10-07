PAT GILLHAM

Oktoberfest organizer Pat Gillham speaks to members of the Poteau Rotary Club during the local civic organization’s weekly meeting Sept. 21 at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center.

PDN photo by David Seeley
The second annual Oktoberfest will be from 1-11 p.m. Saturday along Dewey Avenue in downtown Poteau. Admission is $5 per adult and kids are free.
Event organizer Pat Gillham told members of the Poteau Rotary Club during the local civic organization's weekly meeting Sept. 21 at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center that she hopes this year's event will be even better than the inaugural one.

Tags

Recommended for you