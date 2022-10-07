The second annual Oktoberfest will be from 1-11 p.m. Saturday along Dewey Avenue in downtown Poteau. Admission is $5 per adult and kids are free.
Event organizer Pat Gillham told members of the Poteau Rotary Club during the local civic organization's weekly meeting Sept. 21 at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center that she hopes this year's event will be even better than the inaugural one.
"Last year, we had quite a crowd," Gillham said. "I think over 300 people attended. It was a great event. It was the best event I attended in a long time in downtown. This was the first event Poteau ever had that you could actually hold a beer and walk downtown, so to me that's a big event. Tulsa does it. Fort Smith (Ark.) does it. It will always be the second Saturday of October."
Gillham wants to make sure everyone knows that this year's event will not start until at least two hours after this year's Oklahoma-Texas Red River Shootout game kicks off at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
"We do realize that's the same day as the OU-Texas game, but it's an early game (11 a.m. kickoff)," she said.
Gillham said there will be one full block of activity.
"We had three tents last year, and we're going to have a fourth tent this year," she said. "The whole first block from Bridgman's (Furniture Store) to J.L. Ford Investments. We'll have plenty of vendors, two or three food trucks and (local caterer) Eli (French) is amping up his German food game — he wasn't truly happy with what he produced last year — so he's going to be using a pizza trailer this year — and it's going to be like fresh. So, it should be a lot better. I think a lot of people will attend it. For Poteau, it was a successful event last year, and we hope it will be as successful this year."
While beer is a major item in Saturday's event, it's not the only thing.
"We're going to have eight German beers," Gillham said. "The beer thing is one aspect (of Oktoberfest). We're going to have a kids zone. We'll have face painting. The Carl Albert (State College) cheerleaders came out last year, and face painted all the kids — and they got to keep all the money they raised. We just gave them a space to do it. All the little girls loved it. I think it's going to be a family event. There will be a lot of things to do. We'll have bands going every hour on the hour. Wanda Watson is hour headliner this year. She is originally from Fort Smith, Ark., and moved to Tulsa. She's blues and old rock and roll. She sings a lot of Janis Joplin — that's what I think of her when I think about her. We use all local bands."
Besides Watson, other local bands performing will be The Mark Albertson Band at 1 p.m., Grannie's Nightmare at 2:20 p.m., Sons of Turner at 3:40 p.m., MJ and the Geezers at 4 p.m., Live Wire featuring Felisha McKenzie at 5 p.m. and The Brains Band at 7:20 p.m.
Last year, Gillham said Poteau High School's aviation program led by teacher Jami Hackler brought a drone which got aerial views of Oktoberfest.
"They have a drone program at Poteau High School, and they came out and did some drone footage," she said. "I was really glad that Kelly Falkner (from Kiamichi Tech) reached out to the program at the high school and had them come out. For all the footage that came from the high school, in turn I wrote them a check. We want this coming back every year. If you go to Google Maps and research Dewey Avenue, their aerial photo of downtown Poteau is of last year's Oktoberfest. You'll see our tent set up. You'll see the crowd. It is all over the world now, so I'm pretty excited about that."
One of the reasons Gillham liked for downtown Poteau to have such an event was because she believed it was necessary for downtown to show life.
"I just think there's not enough going on in downtown," she said. "They used to have events downtown when we were kids, and they had the cakewalk and Halloween. I do think we've gotten away from all that. We're going to try to do a cakewalk, if we can get sponsors to do that this year so we can try to bring it back to small-town America. I think the Oktoberfest is a great thing. They go right down Dewey Avenue. It brings a lot of traffic, and I'm really all about the small town."