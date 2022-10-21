breaking
Second annual Spooktacular begins today, ends Halloween
WISTER — The second annual Spooktacular will begin today at the corner of Logan and McPherson streets behind the Wister High School baseball field.
The event will be open beginning at 5 p.m.today and will take place Saturday and Sunday as well as next Friday through Halloween at the same times.
