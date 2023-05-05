breaking
Second Chances Recovery grand-opening event Saturday
Second Chances Recovery will have its grand-opening at its new location, 1100 South Broadway Avenue in the former Marvin's/CV's Grocery Store, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
There will be food, drawings, free giveaways, discounts and live music.
