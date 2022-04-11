popular
See and be — that is a lie
- Andy and Renie Bowman
-
-
- Comments
A man was put under for a medical procedure. When he awoke, he asked the nurse attending him, “Is it all over? Am I OK?”
She assured him that yes, it was over. He was just fine and all was well. He then said, “Oh, good. Tell me, will I be able to play the piano?” — to which she replied, “Oh, of course, you will!” With a groggy impish grin came his answer, “Wow! I’m glad, because I never could before!”
There seems to be a modern movement afoot that claims, ‘If you see others doing it, and if you want, you can do it also.’ See … and be.
Oh, c’mon!
Wanting to do or be what God did not intend for your life is a struggle that pits you against enormous odds, and for our children to be indoctrinated that they can be, and do anything they choose, is a lie. They are being set up for a life filled with frustration and failure.
A 5-6 guy can spend years watching seven-feet-tall basketball players run up and down the court like gazelles and dunk the ball with six inches to spare. He can admire them, enviously want to be their height and can even practice for the next 10 years to be just like them — BUT HE CAN’T BE SEVEN FEET TALL! To tell someone who is totally deaf that they can be a famous opera singer … probably not. A child who struggles enormously with the most basic math is not going to have an easy time becoming an astronaut.
Don’t read this column wrong. I am NOT saying to never encourage them to be the best, to never dream big. Kids need to be taught to set high goals and to pursue what they want, with everything within them, but the last four words of that sentence above is the key … with everything within them.
Inspire them to find the strengths that are built within them. Don’t be the cold-water committee, always telling them, “You really can’t.” On the contrary, encourage your children to try whatever they enjoy, but to pursue what they are truly gifted to be — and they are gifted by their Creator to do something in His plan.
The apostle Peter asked Jesus, “What is John going to do?” — tTo which Jesus responded, “What is that to you? You do what I called you to do” (italics are from this writer).
Pursue dreams and goals, yes, but realize and accept reality. Then, race madly toward a goal for which you have gifts and talents to accomplish. We can’t just “See and Be." — not unless we have that gift and talent. However, we can reach that goal we were made to reach.
Don’t let an advertising campaign frustrate you or your kids. Tell them — and yourself — the real truth, so you can get busy doing what you can actually do.
• • •
Andy E. Bowman has been a Southern Baptist pastor in Oklahoma and Florida for more than 30 years. Recently medically retired from that field, he and his wife Renie now author the column "Coffeetime with Brother Andy," writing on currently relevant topics from a conservative and humorous viewpoint.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Pirates win Hilldale track meet, Poteau girls third
- See and be — that is a lie
- Bobby Rydell, 60s teen idol and ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ star, dies
- Review: In Michael Bay’s ‘Ambulance,’ a gonzo L.A. romp
- Wister wins second straight LeFlore County Baseball Tournament title
- Review: ‘Morbius’? More like moribund. This is just batty
- Smithville man drowns on Mountain Fork River
- Poteau Schools Superintendent pleased with academic numbers
Popular Content
Articles
- LeFlore County trio makes OCA girls basketball All-State
- Wister wins second straight LeFlore County Baseball Tournament title
- LeFlore County Baseball Tournament: PIrates, Wolves, Wildcats earn spots in winners third round
- Donaho's shutout puts Wildcats a win away from LCT title
- LCT Baseball Day 2: Wister, Spiro advance on winners side
- Numerous LeFlore County teams to host slow-pitch, Class A-B baseball districts
- Wister baseball, Whitesboro, Pocola softball in top five of ranking
- LeFlore County Baseball Tournament schedule amended
- McGehee wins Poteau School Board seat race; other board seats filled; Howe Schools bond issue fails
- LeFlore County Junior High Slow-Pitch Softball Tournament postponed
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.