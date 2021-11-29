The Pervasive Parenting Center will present Sensitive Santa throughout eastern Oklahoma beginning the first week of December. This is an opportunity for anyone with sensory issues to get to meet Santa without standing in the long lines.
For some families with children on the autism spectrum or with other sensory problems, the holiday season can be overwhelming. The long lines at stores to get a couple seconds with Santa, which may or may not work out, can be frustrating for a child with autism and the families.
For a small group of families, there is an alternative to those lines and hotbeds for meltdowns. The Pervasive Parenting Center is having Sensitive Santa. The event is a great way for children with disabilities and sensory issues to enjoy the holiday season.
“Any parent of a child on the spectrum knows that waiting in those long lines is just an invitation to a meltdown,” said Kodey Toney, Pervasive Parenting Center director. “The sights, smells and long delays can cause a sensory overload that will leave a bad impression of Christmas. Children with disabilities who attend can enjoy a quiet evening with Santa, and don’t have to wait in lines. This is the 11th year that we have held the event, and it just gets better every year.”
Santa will be at KiBois Community Action building in Wilburton on Thursday, Kibois Community Action building in Stigler next Tuesday, Carl Albert State College in Sallisaw on Dec. 9 and Pervasive Parenting Center in Poteau on Dec. 14. These events will begin at 6 p.m. each night, and are by appointment only.
Sensitive Santa is open to ALL children with disabilities, not just those on the spectrum. We understand that not all children will feel comfortable around huge crowds, and it’s inconvenient to wait in line with any type of disability. The only thing we ask is that this is for just the children with disabilities, no siblings. Too many children can mean too many distractions.
For more information or to make an appointment, e-mail to tyarbery@pervasiveparentingcenter.org, or call (918) 647-1255.