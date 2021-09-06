Historic Downtown Poteau Executive Director Mary Parham is gearing up for a busy September, which will cap off with HDP’s “Wheels-n-Deals Car Show” on Sept. 25.
Some automobiles have already been entered into the big event. Parham said there will be more than just the cars at the car show.
“We will do an extra (Poteau Chamber of Commerce’s Positively Poteau) Cruise Night on the Friday before (Sept. 24) the car show,” she said. “We’re thinking about adding a Photo Contest to maybe highlight some of our show cars, so we’re in the works on that. Of course, we’ll have food (at the concession stand at The Pocket Park), games and all kinds of stuff."