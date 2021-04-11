Seven people were injured in a head-on collision at 12:05 a.m. Saturday on the north side of U.S. 59.
A vehicle driven by a teenager with another teenager as a passenger reportedly crossed the center line and hit a railroad transport vehicle head on.
Both teenagers were lifeflighted and were in critical condition as of Sunday evening. One person in the van also was in critical condition with serious injuries as of Sunday evening.
All the people in the van were transported to hospitals.
U.S. 59 was shut down for more than an hour. The accident happened at the feed store at the north end of Heavener.
The accident was worked by the Heavener Police Department, Choctaw Tribal Police and the Heavener Fire Department.