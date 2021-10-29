The Poteau Public Schools Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center is helping to support student reading by offering an online Follett Book Fair, which started Monday and will end Nov. 15. Every purchase made will benefit the school and help us achieve our goals.
Whitney Kirby, the librarian, has set a goal of at least 100 books to be purchased.
Once our online fair has ended, all books will be shipped to the school for pick up.
For additional information, call Kirby at the Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center at (918) 647-7740.