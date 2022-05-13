TSA STUDENTS
Five of the Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center’s Technology Student Association (TSA) chapter students attended the TSA State Leadership Conference, which took place April 13-15 at Embassy Suites in Norman. From left — Bailee Rodgers, Shyloh Sizemore, Braylon Bartels, Matthew Milligan and Isaac Cunningham.
Photo by Tarah Lamb
NORMAN — Five students from the Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center's Technology Student Association (TSA) chapter recently attended the 2022 Oklahoma TSA State Leadership Conference, which took place April 13-15 at Embassy Suites.
The conference drew more than 1,600 middle- and high-school students and volunteers. Students competed in more than 70 events in architecture, construction, leadership, computer science, information technology, computer-aided design (CAD), inventions and innovations, problem-solving, dragsters, robotics, research and more.
Braylon Bartels won first place in biotechnology for his work and research in removing microplastics from our water sources.
Shyloh Sizemore and Bailee Rodgers competed in the problem solving event.
Isaac Cunningham and Matthew Milligan competed in the CO2 Dragster event.

