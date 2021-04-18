Here is the list of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives over the next two weeks:
Tuesday, April 20
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Carl Albert State College's Hamilton Auditorium.
Wednesday, April 21
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Carl Albert State College's Hamilton Auditorium.
9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Leflore High School parking lot.
Thursday, April 22
12:30-5:30 p.m. — Poteau Community Blood Drive, at Donald W. Reynolds Community Center.
Monday, April 26
8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Poteau High School parking lot.
Wednesday, April 28
3-8 p.m. — "Go Big Red Blood Drive for Blake Standridge," at Double Branch Baptist Church's Fellowship Hall.
Friday, April 30
1-6 p.m. — Walmart parking lot.
To make an appointment for blood donations, call (877) 340-8777 or go online to www.obi.org.
To make an appointment for convalescent plasma donations, call (888) 308-3924 or go e-mail to coviddonor@obi.org.