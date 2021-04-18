Blood Drive Photograph

Melinda Shelton, left, donates blood with the aid of Oklahoma Blood Institute technician Joyce Daniels during the October Poteau Community Blood Drive at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center. LeFlore County will see many blood drives over the next two weeks.

PDN photo by David Seeley

Here is the list of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives over the next two weeks:

Tuesday, April 20

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Carl Albert State College's Hamilton Auditorium.

Wednesday, April 21

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Carl Albert State College's Hamilton Auditorium.

9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Leflore High School parking lot.

Thursday, April 22

12:30-5:30 p.m. — Poteau Community Blood Drive, at Donald W. Reynolds Community Center.

Monday, April 26

8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Poteau High School parking lot.

Wednesday, April 28

3-8 p.m. — "Go Big Red Blood Drive for Blake Standridge," at Double Branch Baptist Church's Fellowship Hall.

Friday, April 30

1-6 p.m. — Walmart parking lot.

To make an appointment for blood donations, call (877) 340-8777 or go online to www.obi.org.

To make an appointment for convalescent plasma donations, call (888) 308-3924 or go e-mail to coviddonor@obi.org.

