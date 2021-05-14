We honored several different groups at the Capitol last week that I firmly believe make our state great.
First, the Senate recognized May 4 as “Beef Day” and the entire month of May as “Beef Month,” which is nationally celebrated each May to honor the vital role beef producers play in keeping our families fed with a high-quality and safe protein product.
Cattle producers represent one of the largest segments of agriculture in our nation, with more than 900,000 cattle and calf operations across the country. Oklahoma is no stranger to the beef industry — our state ranks fifth nationally in cattle and calf production, with more than 2 million head of beef cattle in production.
Oklahoma beef producers are committed to the highest standards of care for their animals and protect our state’s abundant natural resources for our future generations by being good stewards of the land. It was an honor to recognize the contributions of our beef farmers and ranchers at the Capitol. The Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association even provided a delicious burger lunch for legislators and Capitol staff — it was truly a great way to celebrate the beef industry.
We also recognized May as Law Enforcement Appreciation Month here in Oklahoma. Each day, approximately 13,000 brave Oklahomans put on their uniforms and badge and go to work, not knowing the dangers that lie ahead. Our law enforcement officers put their own lives on the line to protect and serve our communities, regardless of the cost.
Unfortunately, it appears that nationally, our law enforcement officers are under attack. I strongly condemn dangerous rhetoric against our peace officers and wish to share my strong support of these brave men and women. I’m glad that our small communities continue to “back the blue,” and I’ll always stand in support of our law enforcement officers.
Finally, we recognized the first week of May as Teacher Appreciation Week and honored the contributions our educators make to the future of our state. Many of you may know that my wife is a life-long teacher, so I know first-hand the passion and dedication it takes to mold the minds of our children and youth. Teaching is a true calling, and I’m very thankful for the work they do.
Thank you for allowing me to be your voice at our state Capitol. If you have any questions about legislation, or need assistance with an issue, please contact me by e-mail at George.Burns@oksenate.gov or by telephone at 405-521-5614.
