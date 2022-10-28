With this being Halloween weekend, there will be plenty of places to get your spooky thrills for 2022.
Poteau Youth Wrestling will have its haunted house at its Dewey Avenue location this evening as well as Halloween evening.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Breast cancer stamps still available at Poteau Post Office
- Several Halloween events this weekend, Monday
- Local resident inducted into 82nd Airborne Division Hall of Fame
- Week 9 football: Poteau rolls to win; Keota wins District B-6; Spiro, Pocola rise in standings
- November 2022 LeFlore County area sports calendar
- Review: ‘Black Adam,’ a superhero franchise born on a Rock
- PHS student injured in Wednesday morning accident on campus (UPDATE)
- 2022 Fall Decorating Contest Winner Announced
Popular Content
Articles
- Sample Ballots Available for the November 8, 2022 General Election
- PHS student injured in Wednesday morning accident on campus (UPDATE)
- Green Country Recovery Ranch making transition to 6:33 Recovery
- Local resident dead, two people in custody after shooting west of Shady Point
- Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Aggressively Targeting Criminal Activity within the State’s Medical Marijuana Program
- Three Georgia children lose lives in accident south of Big Cedar
- Pocola's Parker wins District 2A-6 Player of Year, Howe's Kadynce Delt gets Pitcher of Year; full list for Pocola, Howe, Panama
- Area district standings, playoffs scenarios through Week 8
- Poteau remains lone team in AP Oklahoma high-school football poll
- Parker's sophomore year production virtually unmatched
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.