Several local schools either closed completely or went to virtual learning for their Monday school day due to the weather conditions.
Carl Albert State College closed both its Poteau and Sallisaw campuses.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on poteaudailynews.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 3 Months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 12 Months
|$80.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 1 Month
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 3 Months
|$26.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 12 Months
|$86.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 3 Months
|$30.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 6 Months
|$55.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 12 Months
|$99.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on PoteauDailyNews.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$7.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$18.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$32.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$62.00
|for 365 days
Cloudy with periods of freezing rain this afternoon. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%..
Light freezing rain this evening...continued cloudy overnight. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%.
Updated: January 30, 2023 @ 11:00 am
Several local schools either closed completely or went to virtual learning for their Monday school day due to the weather conditions.
Carl Albert State College closed both its Poteau and Sallisaw campuses.
Poteau, Heavener, Howe, Leflore, Spiro, Talihina and Whitesboro went to virtual learning for their Monday classes.
Arkoma officially made its Monday classes alternative methods of instruction.
Cameron, Hodgen, Monroe, Pocola, Shady Point and Keota all took snow days for Monday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.