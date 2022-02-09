breaking
Shady Point, Spiro, BV bond issues pass, but not enough support for Smithville's
- David Seeley
Just about all the area schools' bond issues passed with flying colors in Tuesday night's elections. For a bond measure to pass successfully, there has to be at least 60 percent approval.
Shady Point patrons approved a $570,000 bond to help raise funds to construct a safe room/classroom building, to construct, equip, repair and remodel the school building, to acquire school furniture, fixtures and equipment and to acquire and improve the school sites. The measure passed by 31 (72 percent) to 12 (28 percent).
In Spiro, both bond measures passed. Proposition No. 1 was for a $2,015,000 bond to help raise funds to construct, equip, repair and remodel the buildings at all the sites, which passed 219 (79 percent) to 58 (21 percent).
Spiro's Proposition No. 2 was for a $285,000 bond for transportation equipment, which passed 229 (81 percent) to 53 (19 percent).
In Latimer County, both of Buffalo Valley's bond measures passed as well. Proposition No. 1 was for a $225,000 bond to help raise funds to construct, equip, repair and remodel the buildings at all the sites, which passed 81 (78 percent) to 23 (22 percent).
BV's Proposition No. 2 was for a $100,000 bond for transportation equipment, which passed 87 (82 percent) to 19 (18 percent).
While the Smithville bond got more votes for than against, the margin of victory was not the required 60 percent. In the overall election that covered Smithville Public Schools district that is in both southern LeFlore County and northern McCurtain County, there was 89 yes votes (57 percent) and 67 no votes (43 percent). However, in the LeFlore County portion of the election, the measure failed — 30 no votes (53.5 percent) and 26 yes votes (46.5 percent).
The Smithville bond measure was for a $285,000 bond for transportation equipment.
