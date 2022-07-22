breaking
Shepherd's Heart Church paying for patrons to swim Saturday at Twyman Pool
Shepherd's Heart Church will pay everyone's admission who comes swimming Saturday at Twyman Pool.
"Every person that comes Saturday will get in free," Shepherd's Heart Church Pastor Nicholas Hess said. "No strings attached. We just want to provide a 'no worries day' to our community. Everyone come on out! We'll pay your way."
