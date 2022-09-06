LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry told members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization's weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin just what's going on with the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department.
"We've had a lot going on over that period of time," Derryberry about his nearly two years as sheriff. "We have a lot of personnel out in the field working non stop. With my job duties, I have to answer to the people in the county. I have a 911 that I have to run with a director. I also have a jail (LeFlore County Detention Center) that I have to oversee. I have an administrator (Dan Carter) over there, so there are a lot of moving parts."
Derryberry told the Kiwanians how some things have gotten better.
"Looking back when I came on board (in September 2020) to where we're at today with the people, with the law enforcement and the other governments, it come a long way," he said. "We went from having a budget of around $700,000 up to $1.2 million. Right now, I'm fighting for a new budget up to $1.9 million so we can bring a new deputy for out in the field to where we can also bring on another court house security. A lot of that is attributed to domestics and stuff like that when they come to court."
Derryberry mentioned just how much the help from other law enforcement agencies and elsewhere has been welcomed.
"The other thing is we've come a long way with a lot of other law enforcement entities," the LeFlore County Sheriff said. "We're blessed with municipalities out in the county. We cover a wide area. When our deputies are not close to a call, they (municipalities' law enforcement) will respond to it — whether it's emergency or non-emergency. They respond 90 percent of the time until one of our deputies can get there, unless they're already on something else. It's the same with with the (Oklahoma) Highway Patrol or the Tribal Police. We even have game wardens help us. That's coming together pretty good, even with the volunteer firefighters. There are good days and bad days, but things are going along a lot better."
Just because things have gotten better doesn't mean the activity the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department has to do isn't just as — if not more — large in amount as it has been.
"It's non stop," Derryberry said. "We have a weekly 911 meeting. We go over the call volume for us, (LeFlore County) EMS (Emergency Medical Services) and fire departments. The call volumes are astronomical. The average is 2,000 (calls monthly) for law enforcement, 900 some for EMS on a slow month and for the fire departments it varies from 500 to 800. They're just like us — they cover everything. We got every department since May and June outfitted with body cameras and dash-camera videos. That's for the people and also for the deputies out there. We have four more units we got a while back. We've been with Poteau Police Department. They did a fundraiser softball tournament we participated in for Gary Don Ford, who was one of their lieutenants and an officer for a long time. We've work alongside them (Poteau P.D.) for a long time, whether it's inside or outside the city limits."
Derryberry said he and his staff working as well as possible, but he obviously would love to have more bodies to help the cause.
"Right now, I have a total of 11 field deputies," he said. "I have a special agent assigned with Homeland Security and OBN (Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics) that works consistently here and outside the county to combat the drug problem — but I could use five more deputies. If we were able to run it the right way right now, I would need at least 36 (deputies) — if I would run them on eight-hour shifts. Right now, I'm running them on 12-hour shifts. I have three official K-9 officers, Cindy Hicks, Josh Wiles and Chase Blake have K-9s — just don't ask me their (K-9s') names."
The LeFlore County Sheriff's Department also is having to help out at schools.
"One of our big things we're having to deal with right now is at our schools," Derryberry said. "We're in a dilemma. We need to find an SRO (School Resource Officer) for Howe Public Schools system. We had one there who retired who was there forever. The young man we put in that position just got hired on with Poteau P.D., so now we're in a dilemma trying to find somebody. I've been talking with Arkoma Schools. We're going to deputize some of their people, so they'll have an active SRO and school teacher that has been an officer before, a male and a female. We have been talking with several other schools so they can try to get the grants to get people hired, and we can actually commission them and give them vehicles and other stuff. We have to have them out there in lieu of the events that have happened down in Texas — and everywhere else. It's just awful. People will do stuff in broad daylight, whether they're in a school parking lot, churches or Walmart. There is evil out there — make no mistake. We have so many people helping us, even on the government level — local (county) commissioners, other local elected officials, attorneys. They all want to see better things for all the kids — even if you don't see their names, trust me there are a lot of them working."
The LeFlore County Sheriff's Department is helping Carter make things better at the LeFlore County Detention Center.
"We are trying to actively help out with the jail (LeFlore County Detention Center) environment," Derryberry said. "We are currently in the process of administrating religious services over there to help them out and make the place more clean. It started about two weeks ago, so hopefully that will help."
While property taxes help fund most of the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department's budget, there was some extra money that has come in since the pandemic hit.
"We were blessed when I first got started from the (County) Commissioners and other elected officials as they gave us some of the COVID money that we've been able to use," Derryberry said. "The new budget we're working on now is based on what the county has accumulated over tax-income base. They'll do everything they can do to help us. If they had the money and I went to ask them for a reasonable amount of people, if they could do it, they would do it."
The LeFlore County Sheriff's Department will have a reserve academy this week, and LeFlore County's sheriff is looking for those interested individuals to come out.
"I don't have an auxiliary right now," Derryberry said. "It's something In probably need to look at. I do have a reserve academy starting this week. We've been trying to find people in the community to try to get involved. They can get reserved certified. If you know anybody, send them to me."
For additional information about the reserve academy, call the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department at (918) 647-2317 or (918) 647-4027.