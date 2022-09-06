RODNEY DERRYBERRY
LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry speaks to members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization’s weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin.
PDN photo by David Seeley
LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry told members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization's weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin just what's going on with the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department.
"We've had a lot going on over that period of time," Derryberry about his nearly two years as sheriff. "We have a lot of personnel out in the field working non stop. With my job duties, I have to answer to the people in the county. I have a 911 that I have to run with a director. I also have a jail (LeFlore County Detention Center) that I have to oversee. I have an administrator (Dan Carter) over there, so there are a lot of moving parts."

