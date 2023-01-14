popular
Shoot it 'til the bullets are gone — then throw it
By Andy and Renie Bowman
I read this again the other day. “I will NEVER quit fighting to win against the enemy in my life. After all my bullets are gone from shooting my gun, then I’ll throw that blasted thing at ‘em. When that doesn’t work, then I’ll use my body to punch, kick and bite my way to freedom, and if I still haven’t won when all my teeth are knocked out in the fight, then I’ll try to gum him to death. BUT I WILL NEVER GIVE UP THE FIGHT!”
You are breathing and that means you have a negative challenge in your life — guaranteed.
