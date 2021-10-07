The Poteau Police Department responded to a shooting Tuesday night.
According to the report sent to The Poteau Daily News by Poteau P.D. Assistant Chief Greg Russell, the Poteau P.D. were dispatched to the 100 block of Windham Street in the city limits of Poteau on a call of people shooting at each other.
Two suspect vehicles were located on scene and stopped. Four people were detained and two handguns were located in the vehicles. No ballistic damage was located on any structures or vehicles in the area. No injured persons were located.
The detained subjects denied any knowledge of a shooting and no witnesses could provide specific identification of the involved parties.
One subject, Sonya Kay Dees, 40, of Poteau was arrested for a felon in possession of a firearm. After being transported to the Leflore County Detention Center, Dees was also charged with bringing drugs into a jail or penal institution.
The incident remains under investigation.