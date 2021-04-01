A silver alert for a Talihina man lasted about two hours until he was found in central Oklahoma.
At approximately 10:55 a.m. Thursday, a silver alert was issued for 78-year-old Talihina resident Donald Steudeman by the Talihina Police Department.
The initial report said that Steudeman was under proven medical or physical disability, was in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death and that he possibly suffers from Alzheimer's Disease as he "gets confused about directions after dark."
The report said he was driving a 2012 silver Toyota Camry.
However, at approximately 12:11 p.m., the silver alert was canceled when Steudeman was found safe in Guthrie, which is located about 20 miles north of Oklahoma City in Logan County.