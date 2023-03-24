breaking
Slight increase in COVID cases in county; some deaths now ruled not virus related
- By David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
There was a lot of information in Thursday morning's latest update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH).
The OSDH update showed the number of cases slightly increased in LeFlore County from a week ago — going from 18 up to 22.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Miss CASC wants to share importance of less screen time for younger generation
- Slight increase in COVID cases in county; some deaths now ruled not virus related
- Three from LeFlore County make Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-State
- Vikings swept at NOC-Tonkawa
- Baseball, softball: Red Oak goes 3-0 on Day 1 of home festival; Pirates, Wildcats, Razorbacks start tourneys victoriously
- LCT Baseball: Wister gains top seed
- CASC softball comes from behind to complete sweep at Northern Arkansas
- Wednesday baseball: Poteau, Spiro blank district foes
Popular Content
Articles
- Williams new Panama postmaster
- OTC executive director trying to make things better for taxpayers, employees
- Pocola softball beats Heavener to finish 4-0 at conference festival; Lions win two at home, more area softball baseball
- Red Oak man loses life in accident near Talihina
- Abducted LeFlore County infant found safe Monday in Sand Springs, mother arrested
- USDA Rural Development makes $50 million loan to Arkansas Valley Electric Cooperative to help customers with improved electricity capabilities
- Dolly Parton Imagination Library coming to LeFlore County
- Three from LeFlore County make Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-State
- The Circus is Coming to Town!
- Deadline for absentee ballots for April 4 election is Monday
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.