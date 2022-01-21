A Smithville male was uninjured in a two-automobile accident Thursday night in McCurtain County.
Smithville's Olen Wright, 57, was injured in the accident.
According to the report filed by McCurtain County Detachment of Troop E Trooper Shelby Milam, a 2020 Nissan Versa driven by Isaac Pfauno, 29, of Lawton, was driving southbound on U.S. 259, when at approximately 7 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 259 and WYR 52000 Road, Pfauno made a U-turn in front of Wright's 2000 PeterBuilt, causing Wright's vehicle to strike Pfauno's vehicle, which went off westside of U.S. 259.
MIlam's report said Wright's vehicle overturned and landed on the driver's side on U.S. 259.
According to Milam's report, Pfauno and passengers Mackenzie Hovis, 23, and Philip Goudeaux, 33, also of Lawton were not injured. However, a fourth passenger, Taryn Goudeaux, 21, of Lawton was injured and was transported by McCurtain County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to McCurtain Memorial Hospital in Idabel where she was admitted in stable condition with neck and internal trunk injuries.
Milam's report said that all individuals were using seat belts and the airbag in Pfauno's vehicle deployed.
Assisting Milam at the scene were McCurtain County EMS and McCurtain County Detachment of Troop E Trooper Brandon Johnson.