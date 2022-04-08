A Smithville man drowned April 1 on Mountain Fork River in McCurtain County.
According to the report filed by McCurtain County Detachment of Troop W Trooper Jay Reich, Ronnie Toon, 29, of Smithville was attempting to cross a flooded bridge at approximately 2:30 a.m. April 1 when his vehicle was swept off the bridge. His 2017 Ford F-250 was located approximately 1:30 p.m. April 1. Toon's body was recovered at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday.
Assisting Reich at the scene were Troopers Mark Benedict, Scott Lee, Brandon Johnson and Ryann Williams, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Dive Team, McCurtain County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), McCurtain County Emergency Management, the McCurtain County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma Game Warden.

