Smithville man injured in accident near Whitesboro
David Seeley
A Smithville man was injured in a single-automobile accident Sunday night near Whitesboro.
According to the report filed by LeFlore County Detachment of Troop E Trooper Cody Jackson, Casey Buxton, 47, of Smithville was riding his 2005 Honda motorcycle Sunday night eastbound on Oklahoma State Highway 63. At approximately 8:14 p.m., Buxton's motorcycle left the roadway about two miles east of Whitesboro, struck a ditch and overturned, coming to rest on its side.
Jackson's report said that Buxton was intoxicated and driving under the influence. He was transported by McAlester AirCare to St John's Hospital in Tulsa with head and leg injuries.
Jackson was aided at the scene by McAlester AirCare, the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department, LeFlore County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Whitesboro Fire Department.
