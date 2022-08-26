featured
Sometimes you just need to help them cry
- Andy and Renie Bowman
-
-
- Comments
Mrs. Johnson took her little boy with her when she stopped by her neighbor’s home to deliver a casserole for the grieving widow. Mr. Cline had died suddenly, and the community was rallying to aid and comfort his grieving wife.
Getting ready to leave after a short visit with all the neighbors gathered there, Mrs. Johnson couldn’t locate her 5-year-old son Davey. She quietly began to search through all the rooms of the large home, but to no avail. That boy had completely disappeared. Mystified and a little anxious, she finally noticed a short hallway leading off the large foyer. Knowing this might be the answer to the missing Davey, she walked down the hall towards a closed double door.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Wister softball beats Whitesboro; Bokoshe baseball gets first win, more area softball, baseball results
- Poteau, Pocola win football season openers
- Sometimes you just need to help them cry
- Active COVID cases drop in county; deaths rise to 95
- Review: Love, hope and ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’
- Pocola's Maxwell no-hits SC in DH sweep; Wister homers thrice, more softball, baseball
- Poteau third in Class 4A preseason AP poll
- Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87
Popular Content
Articles
- Poteau sees another shooting incident take place
- Poteau man fatally shot early Saturday morning
- Morrison to become new county assessor; Campbell III, Oliver win county commissioner run-off elections (UPDATE WITH STATE, U.S. CONGRESS RACES)
- Wister females lose lives in Wednesday afternoon accident
- Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time
- Town of Wister Board of Trustees hire volunteer administrator, officer for local police department
- Former Wister P.D. Chief volunteers at Wister Schools as new school year opens
- Pocola is last unbeaten FP team in area; Byars throws two-hitter for WIldcats, more area softball, baseball
- Pocola's Maxwell no-hits SC in DH sweep; Wister homers thrice, more softball, baseball
- Bokoshe man loses life in motorcycle accident
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.