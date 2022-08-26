BOWMANS
Mrs. Johnson took her little boy with her when she stopped by her neighbor’s home to deliver a casserole for the grieving widow. Mr. Cline had died suddenly, and the community was rallying to aid and comfort his grieving wife.
Getting ready to leave after a short visit with all the neighbors gathered there, Mrs. Johnson couldn’t locate her 5-year-old son Davey. She quietly began to search through all the rooms of the large home, but to no avail. That boy had completely disappeared. Mystified and a little anxious, she finally noticed a short hallway leading off the large foyer. Knowing this might be the answer to the missing Davey, she walked down the hall towards a closed double door.

