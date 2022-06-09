featured breaking
Southeast Region Youth Expedition taking place Friday, Saturday at CASC
The Pervasive Parenting Center (PPC) is partnering with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS), Developmental Disabilities Council of Oklahoma (DDCO), Carl Albert State College, the Choctaw Nation and the Oklahoma Family Network (OFN) to provide a two-day advocacy training in eastern Oklahoma. The event, which is taking place at CASC, is open and free to everyone, and will target youth with disabilities as well as their families. It will also include nationally-renowned keynote speaker Mike Veny.
The two-day event is designed to focus on young adults with disabilities and/or a mental health diagnosis, but includes something for the whole family. The first day will be a Youth Expedition to help young adults learn self-advocacy skills. The second day will include more training for the youth, as well as additional training and information for parents and professionals working with youth with disabilities. There will also be a Sibshop for siblings of children with disabilities.
On Friday, these agencies will present the inaugural Southeast Region Youth Expedition. This day will begin with breakfast and a check-in from 8-9 a.m. and will focus on young adults ages 14 and older. The rest of the day will be filled with trainings, games, crafts and fun to help with self-advocacy.
The Choctaw Nation will present an Art Therapy session. This includes learning about job skills, social skills, leadership skills and coping skills. The day will finish with a dance for the participants.
On Saturday, the organizations will provide the Southeast Region Youth Advocacy Day. This will include trainings and sessions to help area families. Included will be a presentation on available resources, both locally and statewide, provided by OFN. In addition, there will be vendors from local and state organizations throughout the day. There will be an individualized education plan (IEP) training provided by the Pervasive Parenting Center. The youth will work on self-advocacy skills including “Telling Your Story," provided by OFN.
Sibshop is a national program created as part of the Sibling Support Project. It is designed to help children cope with the stress of having a sibling with a disability, and is open to children ages 6-14. The children participate in games, crafts and other activities throughout the day.
Lunch will be provided both days for participants.
On Saturday afternoon, Veny, a best-selling author, drummer and mental health advocate, will be the keynote speaker. Veny, a self-advocate, is a compelling speaker who entertains while educating the audience around improving wellness. He does this by telling his story of being hospitalized as a child, expelled from three schools, attempted suicide and was medicated in efforts to reduce his emotional instability and behavior outbursts. This portion is open to anyone interested and will begin at 1 p.m.
“I’m excited to have such a great program available for the families in eastern Oklahoma," PPC Director Kodey Toney said. "To have an event and speakers of this quality in our area of the state is rare, and we are honored to be able to partner with such great organizations to make this happen. The best part is that it is free and open to anyone.”
To register, visit Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/southeast-region-youth-expedition-tickets-348197497087.
For more information, call (918) 647-1255 or e-mail ktoney@pervasiveparentingcenter.org.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Southeast Region Youth Expedition taking place Friday, Saturday at CASC
- Poteau Public Schools hires new assistant superintendent, other staff
- Olsen wins 'Best of Show,' 'People's Choice' awards at 2022 LeFlore County Quilt Show for her entry
- Antlers Spring - Can You Help?
- Candidate Forum Scheduled by Retired Educators
- Jim Seals of ’70s group Seals and Crofts dies at age 80
- June 2022 sports calendar
- Poteau School Board of Education to have special meeting Wednesday night
Popular Content
Articles
- Wister teen loses life in early Friday morning accident
- Unidentified male loses life in early Saturday accident near Clayton
- Wister female, two children lose lives in single-vehicle accident Wednesday night
- Watson resident injured in Sunday morning accident
- Poteau Public Schools hires new assistant superintendent, other staff
- Longtime County Court Clerk resigning June 30; Hall will become secretary bailiff for Judge Sullivan
- Poteau City Council, Public Works Authority approve FY 2022-23 budget
- PHS choir students perform at Carnegie Hall, sightsee in NYC
- Family of man killed by Pushmataha County deputies files civil rights lawsuit
- Poteau School Board of Education to have special meeting Wednesday night
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.